Risacher tallied 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 24 minutes during Thursday's 133-94 loss to Minnesota.

Risacher saw more action than usual due to the Timberwolves jumping out to a large lead. He took full advantage of the opportunity by setting season highs in points and made threes. Risacher has struggled to consistently produce in his current bench role, though Thursday's showing could help convince the Dallas coaching staff that he's deserving of more minutes in the frontcourt going forward, especially as he's watched his playing time dwindle since the start of November.