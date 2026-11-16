Risacher recorded 18 points (8-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds in 26 minutes during Sunday's 131-94 loss to the Celtics.

Risacher was a bright spot for Dallas in their blowout loss Sunday, leading the team in scoring while only missing one shot from the field. The third-year pro has not been able to string together multiple strong outings of late, logging four points, 22 points and five points respectively in the three games preceding Sunday's bout. Still, Risacher has posted his two highest scoring totals of the season over the last three games, possibly suggesting he is finding his footing in Dallas.