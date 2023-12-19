Adebayo (hip) scored 22 points (10-22 FG, 2-3 FT) and added six rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Monday's 112-108 loss to the Timberwolves.

Despite missing the Heat's previous seven games with a left hip contusion, Adebayo appeared to be in top form in his first outing since Nov. 30. Not only did he lead all Heat players in minutes, but Adebayo also took on a team-high 33 percent usage rate, notably finishing ahead of both Tyler Herro (29 percent) and Jimmy Butler (20.1 percent). Though Adebayo could sacrifice a few more shot attempts to the latter two players in games to come, the injury scare at least doesn't look as though it'll be anything that derails what had been shaping up to be one of the best seasons of his career. He's averaging career highs in scoring (22.2 points per game) and free-throw percentage (80.9 percent), and his 4.0 assists per game represent his best mark since 2020-21.