Adebayo chipped in 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 30 minutes during Friday's 111-88 loss to the Pelicans.

Adebayo returned from a one-game absence, recording a low-end double-double. It was a rough night for the Heat, soundly beaten by a Pelicans squad that was missing Brandon Ingram (knee) on the second night of a back-to-back. It's been a bumpy season for Miami, who currently occupy the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. They remain within striking distance of the top six, but they are going to need to find some consistency should they hope to avoid the play-in.