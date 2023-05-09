Adebayo totaled 23 points (10-17 FG, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Monday's 109-101 victory over the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Adebayo hauled in a team-high rebound mark while finishing as one of two Heat players with 20 or more points despite dealing with a shoulder issue in Monday's Game 4. Adebayo posted his highest scoring and rebound totals of the series against the Knicks, having recorded a double-double in two straight contests.