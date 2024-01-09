Adebayo accumulated 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-7 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 120-113 victory over the Rockets.

Adebayo has been on a tear in recent weeks, recording double-doubles in seven of his last eight appearances dating back to Dec. 22 and hitting the 20-point plateau five times in that stretch. The absence of Jimmy Butler (foot) has resulted in a more prominent role on offense for Adebayo, and the star big man has risen to the occasion. Adebayo is averaging 21.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game over his last 10 appearances.