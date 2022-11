Dedmon supplied 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one block and one steal in 13 minutes during Sunday's 113-87 loss to Cleveland.

Dedmon missed his squad's last matchup Friday against Washington, but he looked like his usual self Sunday evening. He scored in double figures for the second time in his last three games and also turned in his best night on the glass since Nov. 7 against Portland. Dedmon is averaging 6.8 points and 3.3 rebounds through 14 contests this season.