Robinson ended with 20 points (7-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 109-104 victory over Philadelphia.

Robinson got the start for a second straight game with Jimmy Butler (personal) and Terry Rozier (knee) out for Wednesday's contest. Robinson took advantage of the opportunity to score 20-plus points in back-to-back games, and his five threes were the most by a Heat player in the win. Robinson will likely revert back to the bench following the All-Star break when Butler returns.