Heat's Duncan Robinson: Posts double-double
Robinson had 10 points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3PT, 1-1 FT) and 10 rebounds in 33 minutes during Sunday's 109-106 win at Brooklyn.
Most of Robinson's value on offense comes on threes -- he has made at least two in nine of his last 10 games while making 44 percent of his long balls during that span. He might be a one-dimensional player, but that kind of accuracy should be good enough to earn him a roster spot in most formats.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...