Robinson had 10 points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3PT, 1-1 FT) and 10 rebounds in 33 minutes during Sunday's 109-106 win at Brooklyn.

Most of Robinson's value on offense comes on threes -- he has made at least two in nine of his last 10 games while making 44 percent of his long balls during that span. He might be a one-dimensional player, but that kind of accuracy should be good enough to earn him a roster spot in most formats.