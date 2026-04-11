Jaquez recorded 23 points (10-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 140-117 win over the Wizards.

Jaquez finished as the Heat's second-best scorer in this blowout win Friday, trailing only Simone Fontecchio's 24-point output. Still, Jaquez is ending the season on a strong note. Headlined by a 32-point performance against Washington on April 4, Jaquez has scored in double digits in eight of his last nine games, a stretch in which he's averaging 17.7 points per game while coming off the bench.