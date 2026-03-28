Jaquez chipped in 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block across 21 minutes during Friday's 149-128 loss to the Cavaliers.

It was an efficient night from the field for Jaquez, who ended Friday's game as the Heat's leading scorer. It was his 19th 20-plus-point game of the season and fourth in 11 games since March 3. Since the All-Star break, he has averaged 13.9 points, 4.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 threes over 26.0 minutes per game.