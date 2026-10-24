Jaquez totaled 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes during Friday's 132-125 loss to the Bulls.

Jaquez recorded his first double-double of the season, while also logging a team-high 35 minutes. It was another strong performance by Jacquez, although there were certainly some areas of concern, most notably his free-throw shooting and the fact that he turned the ball over six times. With that said, it appears as though he is locked in for a substantial role this season, making him a clear must-roster player.