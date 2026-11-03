Jaquez ended with 19 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 112-100 loss to the Timberwolves.

Jaquez finished second on Milwaukee in scoring behind Tyler Herro and was one of the team's few reliable offensive contributors in a game in which the Bucks shot just 38.4 percent from the field. He has established himself as a regular starter, and his ability to contribute across multiple categories gives him a solid fantasy foundation despite Milwaukee's early-season struggles.