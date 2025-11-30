Jaquez (groin) participated in Sunday's practice, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Jaquez missed Saturday's loss to the Pistons due to a right groin strain, though he's trending in the right direction ahead of Monday's game against the Clippers. The Heat are expected to provide an update on his status by Sunday night, and Jaquez said he's "very hopeful" that he'll suit up, per Chiang. Over his last five appearances, the third-year forward has averaged 13.4 points, 5.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 28.2 minutes per contest.