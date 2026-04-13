Jaquez recorded 26 points (12-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and five assists across 26 minutes during Sunday's 143-117 victory over the Hawks.

Jaquez caught fire to close the season, pouring in 64 points and seven triples while shooting an efficient 28-for-40 from the field and 7-for-12 from beyond the arc over Miami's final three games. He'll look to carry that momentum into Tuesday's play-in matchup against the Hornets.