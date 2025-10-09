Jaquez finished with 19 points (6-8 FG, 7-7 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes of Wednesday's 112-107 preseason loss to the Spurs.

After starting the first two preseason games, Jaquez came off the bench Wednesday with the Heat giving Dru Smith a look in the starting lineup. Regardless of whether he starts or not, Jaquez has been a bright spot in the preseason and it seems like coach Erik Spoelstra is going to rely on him quite a bit in the absence of Tyler Herro (ankle).