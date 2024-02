Jaquez will come off the bench for Tuesday's game versus Portland, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

No surprises here, as Jimmy Butler is returning from his one-game suspension. Jaquez made the most of his fill-in start Monday versus the Kings, producing 26 points (12-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals across 38 minutes.