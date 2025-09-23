Miami exercised its 2026-27 team option for Jaquez on Tuesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

No surprises here. Jaquez is coming off a letdown of a 2024-25 season, but Miami coach Erik Spoelstra has said many times that he's a believer in the wing's ability. With Tyler Herro (ankle) set to miss the beginning of the season, there is a larger path to minutes on the wings if Jaquez can take advantage of the opportunity.