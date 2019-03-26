Heat's Justise Winslow: Questionable vs. Magic

Winslow (thigh) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic.

Winslow has been out for the last five games due to a bruised right thigh, but he also missed practice Monday due to food poisoning. This, however, came after Winslow was able to return to practice Sunday in limited fashion, so he will likely end up being a game-time decision.

