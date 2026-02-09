Ware logged 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 132-101 win over the Wizards.

Ware made a significant impact as both a scorer and rebounder in a dominant Heat victory. Sunday marked his highest scoring output since Dec. 29 and the big man's most rebounds in a game since Dec. 21. His role had been more limited as of late, as Ware averaged 7.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in just 11.3 minutes per contest over the previous six contests.