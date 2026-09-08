Ware has a clearer path to playing time on the Bucks and should have a better opportunity to find firmer footing than he had with Miami, per Zach Kram of ESPN.

Ware flashed potential in his first two years in the Association with Miami, and he averaged 11.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.9 combined steals-plus-blocks and 0.7 assists in 22.1 minutes per game across 77 regular-season appearances (34 starts) in 2025-26. The big man also shot an impressive 39.5 percent from downtown on 3.0 three-point tries per contest last season. He was dealt to Milwaukee as part of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade in June, and Ware now has the chance to start fresh and become a building block for the Bucks in their rebuild. Myles Turner is coming off a down year, and his long-term future in Milwaukee is unclear. Ware could carve out a starting role with the Bucks regardless of Turner's presence, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the former take another step forward in a more favorable situation.