Bucks' Kel'el Ware: Sent to Milwaukee

The Heat traded Ware, Herro (foot), Jaime Jaquez, Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks, one pick swap and one second-round pick to the Bucks on Monday in exchange for Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Bobby Portis (wrist), Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After spending the first two seasons of his career in Miami, Ware will get a fresh start in Milwaukee. The 22-year-old center saw similar playing time in his second season compared to his first, though he still took a step forward in 2025-26. Over 77 regular-season appearances (34 starts) last season, the big man averaged 11.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, 0.8 steals and 0.7 assists in 22.1 minutes per contest. With Antetokounmpo no longer in Milwaukee, the future of Myles Turner (ankle) is up in the air. Ware could see a larger role in Milwaukee than he did in Miami, especially if Turner is traded.