Ware (neck/ankle) racked up seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one block and one steal over 14 minutes during Wednesday's 125-121 loss to Orlando.

While Ware was able to play through neck spasms and an ankle sprain, the Heat decided to ease him back into the lineup by deploying him from the bench. Nikola Jovic started at power forward in his place, but the former scored just nine points in 23 minutes of action. Ware was a popular breakout candidate for 2025-26 after a strong rookie campaign, and it shouldn't be long before he supplants Jovic in Miami's first unit.