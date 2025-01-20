Ware amassed 25 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Sunday's 128-107 victory over the Spurs.

It was a standout performance off Miami's bench by Ware, who ended up exceeding Bam Adebayo's minutes total while matching his season high with 25 points to lead the team in Sunday's rout. Ware has made a serious case for more playing time with the Heat since the calendar flipped to January, as he's averaging 12.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 threes while shooting 45.8 percent from three-point land in 20.6 minutes over his last 11 games. The rookie first-rounder's fantasy upside will remain capped while Adebayo is healthy, but Ware is showcasing a unique skill set when it comes to providing treys and swats alongside a high field-goal percentage.