Heat's Kel'el Ware: Team option picked up
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miami exercised its 2026-27 team option for Ware on Tuesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
This was simply a formality for Miami. Ware, who was selected to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2024-25, has shown that he can be a long-term building block for the franchise. Ware is expected to start alongside Bam Adebayo this season after thriving in that role last season.
