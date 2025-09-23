Miami exercised its 2026-27 team option for Ware on Tuesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

This was simply a formality for Miami. Ware, who was selected to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2024-25, has shown that he can be a long-term building block for the franchise. Ware is expected to start alongside Bam Adebayo this season after thriving in that role last season.