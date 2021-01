Harkless did not practice Tuesday after taking a hard fall during Monday's win over the Thunder, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Harkless, who has made just one shot so far this season, only played six minutes during the blowout victory after taking a hard fall. The team didn't specify what type of injury Harkless is dealing with in relation to the fall. His status for Wednesday's contest against the Celtics is uncertain at this point.