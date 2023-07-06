Jovic tallied 22 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3PT, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes of Wednesday's 95-83 Summer League loss to the Kings.

Jovic and Jamal Cain were the only Heat players to finish with double-digit points as Miami played a 13-man rotation in their second Summer League contest. The second-year forward has put together a strong start to his campaign for a roster spot in 2023-24, averaging 21.5 points on 52/55/80 shooting through two Summer League games to go along with 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest.