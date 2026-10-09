Jovic finished with eight points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 21 minutes during Thursday's 128-118 preseason victory over New Orleans.

Jovic struggled with his overall shooting efficiency but made an impact defensively, recording two steals and two blocks while avoiding turnovers. His ability to contribute across multiple categories could help him maintain a meaningful rotation role, although Miami's frontcourt depth may create competition for consistent minutes.