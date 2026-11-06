Jovic closed with one point (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one assist and one block in 12 minutes during Thursday's 120-100 loss to Golden State.

Jovic struggled to make an impact during his brief stint off the bench, failing to convert either of his three-point attempts and going without a rebound. The 23-year-old saw considerably less playing time than fellow reserves Pelle Larsson and Ryan Conwell, highlighting Jovic's uncertain place in Miami's rotation. With Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and Bobby Portis occupying frontcourt minutes, Jovic remains difficult to trust in most fantasy formats.