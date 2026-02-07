Larsson did not return to Friday's 98-96 loss to the Celtics due to an elbow injury. He finished with zero points, five rebounds and three assists over 12 minutes.

It's unclear how Larsson sustained the injury in the first half, but the injury was severe enough for the second-year pro to be held out for the rest of Friday's game. The injury puts him in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game against the Wizards, and his absence would result in more minutes for Simone Fontecchio and Myron Gardner.