Conwell has made a strong early impression on teammate Klay Thompson during his first training camp with Miami, according to Heat reporter Brendan Tobin.

Thompson praised Conwell's conditioning, defense and left-handed jumper, noting that the rookie picked up full court defensively during practice and had previously beaten him in a shooting drill this summer. The No. 37 overall pick averaged 18.8 points while attempting 9.6 three-pointers per game during his final collegiate season at Louisville, and his combination of shooting and defensive effort could help him compete for a rotation role as a rookie. The hip issue that flared up during Summer League is seemingly behind him.