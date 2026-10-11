Conwell posted 22 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and two steals over 32 minutes during the Heat's 125-124 loss to the Timberwolves during Saturday's preseason game.

Conwell saw most of his playing time and production during the second half of Saturday's exhibition game while the starters rested. The rookie second-rounder has made a strong early impression during training camp, and if he can carry that momentum into preseason games, then he could force his way into a rotational role for the Heat for the 2026-27 season.