Conwell recorded 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two steals across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 144-128 preseason victory against the Nets.

Conwell delivered an efficient performance off the bench, knocking down three of his four attempts from beyond the arc while adding two steals without committing a turnover. The rookie guard made a strong case for additional consideration in Miami's crowded perimeter rotation, though a consistent regular-season role is far from guaranteed.