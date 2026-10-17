Conwell closed with 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt), seven assists, one rebound and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 136-115 preseason loss to Orlando.

Conwell was arguably the best player on the floor for the Heat, continuing what has been a fantastic preseason. Everything he has done thus far points to him at least being considered for a nightly role, albeit in a limited capacity. While he isn't worth drafting at this point, he is a player to watch early in the season, especially with Klay Thompson struggling to hit the side of a barn right now.