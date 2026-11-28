Conwell posted eight points (2-9 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and three steals in 25 minutes during Friday's 108-105 win over the Knicks.

Conwell matched his career high with three steals, continuing his impressive rookie campaign. After beginning the season on the fringe of the rotation, he has since moved ahead of a number of players to the point where he can now be considered a key piece for the Heat. While his production has been modest, at best, he is someone to watch moving forward, especially if Davion Mitchell were to suffer any sort of injury.