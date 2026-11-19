Conwell registered 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 137-130 win over the Bucks.

Conwell has scored in double figures in three of his last four appearances, averaging 14.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 three-pointers during that stretch. The rookie guard has played at least 26 minutes in each of those contests, establishing a consistent role in Miami's rotation. His perimeter shooting and steady playing time make him an intriguing option in deeper fantasy leagues, although his limited playmaking restricts his upside.