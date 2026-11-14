Conwell supplied 20 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 133-121 victory over the Cavaliers.

Conwell's perimeter shooting should give him guaranteed minutes in the rotation, and he should thrive alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, whose ability to draw defenders into the paint creates outside opportunities. The 33-minute workload was encouraging for the young guard, and his three-point production offers a route to fantasy relevance in deeper leagues. That said, limited playmaking and defensive contributions leave him dependent on scoring efficiency alone to be valuable in most formats. With just two double-digit scoring appearances this season, Conwell isn't ready to be a regular fantasy contributor yet, even if he's showing glimpses of what he can bring to the table here and there.