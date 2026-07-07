Skip to Main Content
SportsBasketball
Basketball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Heat's Ryan Conwell: Game-high 26 points in SL win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Conwell contributed 26 points (8-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes in Monday's 95-85 California Classic Summer League win over Warriors Gold.

Conwell shot just 6-for-18 from the field in Sunday's double-overtime loss to the Lakers, though he was much more efficient Monday en route to a game-high 26-point performance. The rookie shooting guard also knocked down a game-best four triples and finished second on the team in assists. He posted 20-plus points in two of his three California Classic appearances and scored at least 16 points in all of them.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!