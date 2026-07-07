Heat's Ryan Conwell: Game-high 26 points in SL win

Conwell contributed 26 points (8-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes in Monday's 95-85 California Classic Summer League win over Warriors Gold.

Conwell shot just 6-for-18 from the field in Sunday's double-overtime loss to the Lakers, though he was much more efficient Monday en route to a game-high 26-point performance. The rookie shooting guard also knocked down a game-best four triples and finished second on the team in assists. He posted 20-plus points in two of his three California Classic appearances and scored at least 16 points in all of them.