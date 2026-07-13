Heat's Ryan Conwell: Out again Monday

Conwell (hip) won't play in Monday's Summer League game versus Cleveland, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Conwell played in three games during the California Classic but has appeared in only one game in Las Vegas, finishing with 19 points, one rebound, three assists and one block across 27 minutes in Friday's 119-86 win over Milwaukee. The rookie will now miss a second consecutive game, meaning his next opportunity to suit up will come Thursday versus Toronto. However, it's reasonable to assume the team may keep him off the floor out of caution.