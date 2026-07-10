Heat's Ryan Conwell: Another productive showing Friday

Conwell finished with 19 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, three assists and one block across 27 minutes in Friday's 119-86 Summer League win over Milwaukee.

Conwell played well at the California Classic. That trend continued Friday, with the 22-year-old tying Jahmir Young with a game-high 19 points. Conwell was selected in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft after spending his final college season at Louisville in 2025-26. In 34 appearances with the Cardinals, including two NCAA Tournament games, he averaged 18.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.2 blocks and 1.1 steals over 30.9 minutes. While Conwell already appears prepared to compete at the NBA level, his standing in the rotation could improve if he continues to play well throughout the rest of Summer League.