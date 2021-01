Haslem will not be available for Tuesday's game against the 76ers due to the league's COVID-19 protocol, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The veteran is one of several Heat players unavailable Tuesday, but his absence shouldn't have any ramifications. Haslem is yet to appear in a game this season, and he's seen the floor in only 28 games since the start of the 2017-18 season.