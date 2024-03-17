Miller was ejected from Saturday's game versus the 76ers with 2:51 remaining in the second quarter. He finished with six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 15 minutes.

Miller flared his elbow out and connected with Tyrese Maxey's face, so he was quickly assessed a Flagrant Two foul. With Miller's night done early, the Hornets could rely more on Grant Williams, Aleksej Pokusevski and Davis Bertans.