Miller finished with 18 points (7-21 FG, 3-14 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, an assist and a block across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 110-103 win over the Nets.

Miller struggled with his shooting efficiency, particularly from beyond the arc, but his 21 field-goal attempts and team-high 36 minutes highlight his substantial offensive role. The high-volume shooting should support his scoring upside even when his efficiency fluctuates. This wasn't the best season-opening performance for Miller, who signed a five-year, $209 million rookie-scale contract extension Monday, but his role as the Honets' go-to scoring weapon is pretty much set in stone, so managers shouldn't be overly concerned for just one inefficient outing.