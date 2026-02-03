Sexton had five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt) in 12 minutes during Monday's 102-95 victory over New Orleans.

Sexton logged just 12 minutes, the fewest he has played in his past 21 games. Coming off an impressive 21-point performance in a win over the Spurs, Sexton saw his production regress once again, a trend that has been building for the past two weeks. In eight games during that time, he has averaged just 11.1 points, 1.3 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 17.4 minutes per game. As long as Charlotte remains healthy, expect to see Sexton playing limited minutes off the bench.