Hornets president of basketball operations Jeff Peterson said Monday that Green (shoulder) has no timetable for a return, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Green underwent surgery on his left shoulder June 20, and indications are he'll miss training camp, putting his availability for the start of the regular season in doubt. The wing started 67 of his 68 appearances with the Hornets last year, averaging 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals. While he served in a starting role last season, a delayed return may not alter the lineup much with rookie Kon Knueppel in the mix alongside healthy versions of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.