Williams had 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 17 minutes during Friday's 109-95 loss to the Bulls.

Williams got his first start of the season, falling one rebound short of a double-double. Williams continues to work his way back from injury, playing a season-high 17 minutes, while also seeing action in the second half for the first time. Given he has already moved ahead of Nick Richards in the rotation, it seems like just a matter of time before Williams is playing closer to starters' minutes.