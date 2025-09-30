Salaun (Achilles) says the offense has slowed down for him while he has been working on improving his efficiency during the offseason, according to Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site.

Salaun was dealing with Achilles soreness during the Las Vegas Summer League, but now appears to be fully recovered. The 19-year-old forward played in 60 regular-season games during his rookie campaign, averaging 5.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 33 percent from the field and 28.3 percent from beyond the arc.