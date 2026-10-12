Salaun finished with five points (1-8 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 105-90 preseason win over Milwaukee.

Salaun endured a difficult shooting night, connecting on just one of his seven three-point attempts, but made a positive impact on the glass while committing zero turnovers. The young forward continues to receive substantial preseason playing time, though improving his offensive efficiency will be important as he competes for a consistent role in Charlotte's rotation.