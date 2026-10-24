Salaun contributed 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-0 FT), five rebounds, an assist and two steals across 23 minutes off the bench in Friday's 128-81 loss to the Hawks.

Salaun made his season debut after sitting out Wednesday's opener due to a coach's decision, taking advantage of extended playing time in a blowout defeat. His scoring and rebounding were encouraging, but his uncertain place in Charlotte's rotation remains a significant concern. Unless Salaun earns a more consistent role, his fantasy relevance will likely remain limited to deeper formats in a best-case scenario.