Pineiro tallied 24 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and 16 rebounds while recording six steals in Sunday's victory over South Bay.

Pineiro picked up the start at power forward and logged 35 minutes of action. Though he hit only 40 percent of his field-goal attempts, the undrafted rookie was a force on both ends of the court, setting season highs in points, boards and steals. In fact, Pineiro totaled higher numbers in each of those three categories than in his previous three contests combined.