Isaiah Pineiro: Records double-double Sunday
Pineiro tallied 24 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and 16 rebounds while recording six steals in Sunday's victory over South Bay.
Pineiro picked up the start at power forward and logged 35 minutes of action. Though he hit only 40 percent of his field-goal attempts, the undrafted rookie was a force on both ends of the court, setting season highs in points, boards and steals. In fact, Pineiro totaled higher numbers in each of those three categories than in his previous three contests combined.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...